Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Embree Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,050,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $130.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.56.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

