Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Raj Seshadri Sells 949 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) insider Raj Seshadri sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.80, for a total transaction of $508,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at $7,512,451.80. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MA opened at $542.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $560.33 and a 200-day moving average of $544.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

