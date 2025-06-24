Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $86.51 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $86,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,584,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,230,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,665,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.55.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

