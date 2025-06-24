Moneywise Inc. Has $696,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Moneywise Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,773,000 after purchasing an additional 643,669 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,092,649,000 after buying an additional 394,713 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after buying an additional 1,028,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $107.56 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.22. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

