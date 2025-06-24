Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Holdings Increased by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, March 28th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $522.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.87.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock opened at $372.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.45 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.09.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.69%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

