G2 Capital Management LLC OH Has $9 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,130 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 2.7% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

