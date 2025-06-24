Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $400.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $253.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.28. Broadcom has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,872,080. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 875,444 shares of company stock worth $172,097,492. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,647,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,624,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $16,893,010,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

