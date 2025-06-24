Telecom Stocks To Watch Now – June 21st

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Palo Alto Networks, Arista Networks, and AT&T are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide telecommunications services, such as mobile and landline voice, broadband internet, and data transmission. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to firms like AT&T, Verizon, and Deutsche Telekom, whose revenues depend on network usage, subscriber growth, and infrastructure investment. They are often valued for their steady cash flows, dividend yields, and sensitivity to regulatory and technological changes in the communications sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.99. 42,100,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,751,835. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $265.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $12.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $969.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.95. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $964.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $971.38.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,285,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.31.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Arista Networks stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,543,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,041,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.99.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of T traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. 51,458,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,735,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78. AT&T has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41.

