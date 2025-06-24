PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 88.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,091,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 152.2% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 58,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

