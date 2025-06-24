Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 38,560 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 7,238.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRAB. CLSA raised Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

GRAB stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

