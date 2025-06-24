Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 935,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $35,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $42.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.