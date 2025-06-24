S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Increased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $515.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.24. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The stock has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.