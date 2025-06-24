PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 102 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.1%

IWB stock opened at $329.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $337.76. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.