PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 649 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6,349.4% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,215,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,469,000 after buying an additional 1,196,170 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 459,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 578,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,212,000 after acquiring an additional 578,522 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,239,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,443,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,308,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,866,000 after purchasing an additional 293,457 shares during the period.

STIP stock opened at $102.63 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.95 and a 1-year high of $103.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average is $102.01.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

