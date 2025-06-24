Syquant Capital Sas Makes New Investment in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Desktop Metal makes up about 0.1% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 284,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 202,368 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Desktop Metal Stock Up 1.0%

Desktop Metal stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.17. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Desktop Metal Profile

(Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.