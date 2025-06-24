Bluesphere Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 950.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.46. The stock has a market cap of $269.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

