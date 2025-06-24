PBMares Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,073 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.0% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 97.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

