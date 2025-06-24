Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Purchased by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,325 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 3.7% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $18,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.8%

DUHP opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $35.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

