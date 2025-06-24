Independence Asset Advisors LLC Has $843,000 Stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LSGR)

Independence Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LSGR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the period. Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF comprises 2.7% of Independence Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Independence Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $869,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,314,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,418,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,131,000 after buying an additional 237,449 shares during the period.

LSGR opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.42 million, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.30. Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86.

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (LSGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that focuses on US-listed large-cap stocks but may include companies of any capitalization through a growth investment style.

