PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $610,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $277.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.41 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.26.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

