Gerber LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Gerber LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Gerber LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gerber LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. King Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

