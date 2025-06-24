Berry Wealth Group LP Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 2.8% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $272.66 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.11 and a 12-month high of $290.79. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.81.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,215. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry G. Gerdes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,207,729.10. The trade was a 4.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

