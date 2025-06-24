PBMares Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $135,532,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,545,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,302,000. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,278,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,002,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $265.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.11 and a 200-day moving average of $256.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $213.11 and a 1-year high of $272.04.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.7666 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

