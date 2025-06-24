Syquant Capital Sas Takes Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 266,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,121,000. Intra-Cellular Therapies accounts for 24.9% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 124.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 452.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance
Shares of ITCI stock opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $131.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.87 and a 200-day moving average of $122.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on ITCI
Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intra-Cellular Therapies
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- HSAs for Gym Memberships? These 3 Fitness Stocks Could Soar
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.