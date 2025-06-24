Syquant Capital Sas Takes Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 266,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,121,000. Intra-Cellular Therapies accounts for 24.9% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 124.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 452.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $131.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.87 and a 200-day moving average of $122.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITCI. Mizuho downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.70.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

