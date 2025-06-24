TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TKO Group by 559.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 129.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in TKO Group by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TKO stock opened at $175.62 on Tuesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.46 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.18.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.52%. TKO Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. Equities analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKO. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.59 per share, with a total value of $166,198.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,863.73. The trade was a 55.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver acquired 1,579,080 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.32 per share, with a total value of $249,999,945.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,158,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,376,411.44. This trade represents a 61.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

