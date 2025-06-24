PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 26,730 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,730 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.4% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 868.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.