Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFFD. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,688,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

