Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,702 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AROC. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Archrock by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 286,139 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 85,121 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 28.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 15.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Archrock by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 412,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 43,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $1,029,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,757,060.39. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archrock Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. Archrock had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archrock announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 64.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AROC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Sidoti raised shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

