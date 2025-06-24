Embree Financial Group Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Embree Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $218.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.17. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $222.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

