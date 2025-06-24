Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) is Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 865,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,531 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises about 7.9% of Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $19,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10,241.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.29. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.35.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.
