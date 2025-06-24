Embree Financial Group Lowers Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Embree Financial Group decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,704 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

