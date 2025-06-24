Embree Financial Group Acquires 809 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 16,007,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after buying an additional 949,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $358,139,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,745,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,008 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,823,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,953,000 after purchasing an additional 731,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,904,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,094,000 after purchasing an additional 520,373 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.96.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

