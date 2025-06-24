Systelligence LLC Sells 29,249 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Systelligence LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 431,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,249 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 143,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $24.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

