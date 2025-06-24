Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.7% of Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,897,000 after buying an additional 23,971,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $173,884,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,006,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

