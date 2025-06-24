Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Sells 388 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

