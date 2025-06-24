Comparing UWM (UWMC) & Its Competitors

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare UWM to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for UWM and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UWM
|0
|5
|2
|0
|2.29
|UWM Competitors
|152
|677
|983
|15
|2.47
UWM currently has a consensus price target of $6.86, indicating a potential upside of 62.49%. As a group, “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies have a potential upside of 22.58%. Given UWM’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UWM is more favorable than its rivals.
Dividends
Institutional and Insider Ownership
53.6% of UWM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 94.1% of UWM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility & Risk
UWM has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UWM’s rivals have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares UWM and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UWM
|-0.36%
|-3.86%
|-0.55%
|UWM Competitors
|-4.16%
|-79.30%
|-0.70%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares UWM and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UWM
|$2.16 billion
|$14.40 million
|-32.46
|UWM Competitors
|$18.27 billion
|$1.82 billion
|-70.46
UWM’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than UWM. UWM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
UWM beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.
About UWM
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
