Comparing UWM (UWMC) & Its Competitors

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare UWM to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for UWM and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UWM 0 5 2 0 2.29 UWM Competitors 152 677 983 15 2.47

UWM currently has a consensus price target of $6.86, indicating a potential upside of 62.49%. As a group, “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies have a potential upside of 22.58%. Given UWM’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UWM is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

UWM pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. UWM pays out -307.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 40.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. UWM is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

53.6% of UWM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 94.1% of UWM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of shares of all “FIN – MTG&REL SVS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

UWM has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UWM’s rivals have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UWM and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UWM -0.36% -3.86% -0.55% UWM Competitors -4.16% -79.30% -0.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UWM and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UWM $2.16 billion $14.40 million -32.46 UWM Competitors $18.27 billion $1.82 billion -70.46

UWM’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than UWM. UWM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

UWM beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

