Systelligence LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Systelligence LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,991 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3%

IAU opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

