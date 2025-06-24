Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $40.05.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

