Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $596,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,923 shares of company stock valued at $646,856 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $93.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.99. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

