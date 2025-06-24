Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Grows Position in Mfs Govt Mkts (NYSE:MGF)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Mfs Govt Mkts (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 376,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,505 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Mfs Govt Mkts were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Mfs Govt Mkts by 35.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 64,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts in the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mfs Govt Mkts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,277,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 291,016 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mfs Govt Mkts by 354.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 627,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 489,892 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mfs Govt Mkts Price Performance

NYSE MGF opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Mfs Govt Mkts has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

Mfs Govt Mkts Dividend Announcement

Mfs Govt Mkts Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 7.7%.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

