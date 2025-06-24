Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $230,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 475.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 258,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 37.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,513 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $226.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $257.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.95. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.74 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $16,074,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,274,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,397,166,625.84. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,360 shares of company stock valued at $63,022,219. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

