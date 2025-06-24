Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 803 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,758,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,348,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,417,000 after buying an additional 43,320 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,643,000 after buying an additional 272,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,579,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 544,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,699,000 after buying an additional 84,711 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $64.48 and a 52-week high of $75.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average of $72.05.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

