Top Dividend Stocks Worth Watching – July 24th

UnitedHealth Group, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Chevron, DOW, and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that routinely distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders—typically in cash—on a regular schedule (often quarterly). They offer investors both the potential for capital appreciation and a steady income stream, and are generally issued by mature, financially stable firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded down $11.49 on Thursday, hitting $281.02. 16,680,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,273,071. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.82.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ TSLL traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,491,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,635,406. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,371,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,471,333. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.73. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

DOW (DOW)

Dow, Inc. is a materials science company, which engages in the development of innovative solutions. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates and Infrastructure, and Performance Materials and Coatings. The Packaging and Specialty Plastics segment consists of hydrocarbons and energy and packaging and specialty plastics.

NYSE:DOW traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.52. 50,827,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,780,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95. DOW has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.28. 62,797,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,280,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $57.95.

