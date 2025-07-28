Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The firm has a market cap of $196.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

