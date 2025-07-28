Atlantic Family Wealth LLC Has $348,000 Stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Atlantic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.3% of Atlantic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 171.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.12 and its 200-day moving average is $148.82. The stock has a market cap of $270.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

