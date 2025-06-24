Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 54.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 169.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,675. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 71,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.31, for a total transaction of $17,404,644.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,163,197.07. This represents a 40.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,762 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $236.58 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.63. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Daiwa America raised shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $355.00 to $305.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.54.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

