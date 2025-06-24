AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,253 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.3% of AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $6,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 21,966 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

