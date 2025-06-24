Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,572 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,718,000 after purchasing an additional 141,387 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 837,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,594 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,846,000 after purchasing an additional 132,977 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,495,000 after purchasing an additional 61,597 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $74.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average is $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

