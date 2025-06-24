Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Buys 131 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

SLYG stock opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.62 and a 52 week high of $101.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

