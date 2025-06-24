Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Shares Bought by Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,800.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 388,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after buying an additional 31,145 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

OMFS stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $234.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

